Patsy Ann Bell Milford went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband, Bob Milford of Dial, Texas; her children, Tammy Whitlock, and husband, Dennis of Honey Grove, Texas; Kyle Milford, and wife, Denise of Denison, Texas; Gina Harper, and husband, Richard of Dial, Texas; Monica Adams, and husband, Jerry of Paris, Texas; her grandchildren, Zach Whitlock, and wife, Tori of Honey Grove; Brittany Peeler of Honey Grove; Baleigh McCoin, and husband, Ryan of Howland, Texas; Hannah Varner, and husband, JoKyle of Anna, Texas; Hudson Milford, and wife, Kyler of Denison, Texas; Madison Navarro, and husband, Brandon of Fort Worth; Makenzie Harper of Lubbock, Texas, and fiancee Marshall Clem of Windom, Texas; Robert Waldrip of Beaumont, Texas; Brooke Farley, and husband, Errin of Paris, Texas; great grandchildren, Carson Whitlock, Kamdyn Whitlock, Aidyn Whitlock, Jaxon Varner, Witten Varner, Knox McCoin, Eli Farley, Bennett Milford; and one brother, Jerry Bell of Honey Grove. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by a daughter, Rosa Waldrip.
Patsy was born on February 16, 1940, in the Shiloh Community to George William (Bill) Bell and Mattie Lucille Nunneley Bell. She graduated from Honey Grove High School in 1957. On Oct. 10, 1959, Patsy married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Milford at Selfs Baptist Church. In addition to being a wife and mother, she worked as activities coordinator at Grove Manor Nursing Home and as Honey Grove High School secretary. She was also instrumental in helping to start up the local Good Neighbor Clothing Closet where she volunteered faithfully as long as she was physically able. In the 1970s and early 80s, Bob and Pat found another way to share the gifts of love and faith by becoming foster parents to many children. She was a faithful and active member of Main Street Presbyterian Church.
The service of celebration for Patsy’s life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 2 P. M. at Main Street Presbyterian Church, with visitation beginning at 1P.M.
Pallbearers will be Zach Whitlock, Robert Waldrip, Hudson Milford, Ryan McCoin, Brandon Navarro, Marshall Clem, JoKyle Varner, and Errin Farley. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Reece, Dirk Doyle, Jack Patrick, Steve Thurman, Marshall Joyce, Bill Bell, and Bryan Bell.
In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to Main Street Presbyterian Church, PO Box 188, Honey Grove, TX 75446 or Windom Snap Center, PO Box 362, Windom, TX 75492.
