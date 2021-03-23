Paris police responded to a theft of a firearm in the 1800 block of Graham Street at 11:07 p.m. Monday. It was reported that someone had broken into the complainant's vehicle and had stolen a pistol and a taser.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
