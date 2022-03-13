Larry Lynn Oakes, of Castroville, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born March 24, 1941, in Cooper, Texas, to Chester D. Oakes and Esther Young Oakes.
Larry was a 1959 graduate of Paris High School. He was a proud Texas Aggie, graduating in 1969 from Texas A&M with a BS degree in electrical engineering.
As a very patriotic gentleman, Larry retired after 40 years of service as an Airman — 4 years in uniform and 36 years as a Department of the Air Force civilian.
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patti Singer Oakes of Castroville; daughter, Mandi Chavez of San Antonio; grandsons, Andrew, Alex and Julian DeLeon; siblings, Karen Floyd (Gary), Donna Sampler (Larry); and sister-in-law, Martha Oakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Winford “Sonny” Oakes and Boyce “Bob” Oakes.
Private family graveside services with military honors will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held in Castroville at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Larry’s memory to First Baptist Church of Castroville Building Fund or to the charity of your choice.
