Alayna Jeanelle Callaway, 13, of Paris passed away at her home on June 2, 2021.
Services will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Mark Sanders and Bro. Danny Hoskins officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel.
Alayna was born Sep. 17, 2007, to Mark Callaway and Autumn Woods. She was an accomplished artist, art student, a member of Chisum Middle School band and the volleyball team.
Survivors include her great grandparents, Charles and Glenda Harper; grandparents, Charla Rose, Steve and Kellie Black; aunt, Rhonda Williams; her parents; and stepmother, Trinnity Holley; brothers, Mark “Anthony” Callaway III, and Callen Callaway and sister, Adia “Addie” Callaway.
Pallbearers are Mark Callaway, Bryan Dunn, JD Barnes, Kevin Callaway, Dale Melton, Danny Hoskins, Zack Williamson and Shawn Myers.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Harper and Randy Rose.
Online condolences may be made to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
