STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/15: Coulter was electric in his team’s season-opening win over CHAAMP Academy, scoring a game-high 28 points, using his speed to get to the rim while also displaying some range with deep jumpshots.
NAME:
Kamryn English
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/15: English’s offensive capabilities were on full display last week against Collinsville. The senior sharpshooter poured in 34 points, draining a number of 3-pointers in the effort.
NAME:
Jaelyn Lee
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/15: Lee was dominant in a pair of Wildcat victories last week, scoring 20 and 33 points as Paris easily handled Melissa and Dallas-Lincoln, respectively.
NAME:
Madison Murray
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/15: Murray had the hot hand for the Dogettes in a weekend win over intra-RRV opponent Chisum in the Saltillo Tournament. She scored a game-high 16 points, draining a number of tough shots to lead her team to victory.
NAME:
Evan Wood
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/15: Wood was dominant last week in a win over Savoy. He scored 31 points, while also grabbing a number of rebounds and nabbing several steals. Earlier in the week, against North Lamar, he turned in a defensive gem, drawing six charges.
