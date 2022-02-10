Nona Sue Berry, 89, of Powderly, Texas entered into victory on Feb. 7, 2022.
Nona was born on Feb. 15, 1932, in Waxahachie, Texas to Eclet and Marie Taylor.
She graduated from Trenton High School and went on to further her education at Draughon’s Business College. After graduation she became a legal secretary for Magnolia Petroleum Co. -pipeline div.
She married James Weldon Berry on Sept. 22, 1951, building 69 years of family and memories. She was a devoted housewife giving her life to raising four children.
Nona believed the greatest gift in life was being a prayer warrior and she was continually praying for others. Her belief in her Savior, Jesus Christ, provided us peace knowing she is in heaven.
Nona is survived by one son, Don Berry and wife, Lettia, of Barstow, California; three daughters, Janice Snoddy and husband, Bruce, of Austin, Texas, Sue Berry. of Allen, Texas, and Carolyn Cunningham and husband, Mark, of Paris, Texas; four grandchildren, Kris Snoddy and wife, Aimee, Lindsey Duett, Jennifer Snell and husband, Scott and Mallory Walker and husband, Seth; nine great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Robert Berry and wife, Betty; and two nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Grove Hill Church and Cemetery, with the Pastor Steve Cook officiating, under the direction of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 701 N Cedar St., Leonard, Texas 75452. Family will welcome guests one hour prior at a visitation.
Special thank you to the staff of Pine Tree Ranch of Paris and April and Cheyenne of On Call Hospice, Paris, Texas.
