The United Way of Lamar County will offer free tax preparation and filing for those who qualify again this tax season.
“According to a recent study by the National Society of Accountants, the average cost of getting your taxes done is $261. For struggling households or the elderly on a fixed income, this added expense is an unnecessary burden. All of our volunteers go through extensive training and must recertify with the IRS annually,” United Way of Lamar County executive director Jenny Wilson said.
IRS-certified volunteers will prepare taxes as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program beginning Feb. 22 at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave., on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesday afternoons, by appointment only. Call 903-784-6642 for an appointment.
All United Way VITA volunteers and clients will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations regarding social distancing and will require masks. The United Way asks that customers wait in their vehicle until their appointment time.
“All necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of our volunteers, our staff and those we are serving,” Wilson said. “Our board of directors felt that the VITA program is too important a part in our fight for financial stability for all citizens in Lamar County not to provide that service this year, but we are also committed to ensuring everyone’s safety as a top priority.”
To be eligible for VITA services at the United Way of Lamar County, household income must be less than $56,000 in 2020. The United Way VITA site also cannot prepare taxes for those who are “married filing separately,” have income from rental property, or for those who are self-employed with employees or inventor/depreciation/business expenses.
Each tax season, volunteers at the United Way of Lamar County prepare about 300 tax returns for low income households and the elderly. In addition, the United Way has a free online tax preparation program — MyFreeTaxes.com.
For information on the VITA program or MyFreeTaxes.com, call the United Way at 903-784-6642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.