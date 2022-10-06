Wanda Lawler

Wanda Lawler

Wanda Lawler, surrounded by her family, gained her angel wings on Oct. 3, 2022, at age 81.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Wanda. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. She was a caring sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Even though she has been taken away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all who knew her. She was a giving, caring and selfless person who provided comfort and solace while asking little in return, often neglecting the needs of herself for the needs and well-being of her family.

