Wanda Lawler, surrounded by her family, gained her angel wings on Oct. 3, 2022, at age 81.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Wanda. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. She was a caring sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Even though she has been taken away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all who knew her. She was a giving, caring and selfless person who provided comfort and solace while asking little in return, often neglecting the needs of herself for the needs and well-being of her family.
Wanda graduated from Cooper High School in 1959. She worked for the County Agent in the Delta County and District Office before joining the Health & Human Services Department from which she retired after 33 years.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Audie and Kathryn Lawler; three brothers, Forrest, Johnny and Malcolm Lawler; one nephew, Terry Hampton; and one great-nephew, Tyler Lawler.
She is survived by her brothers, Gerald Lawler (Linda), Jerry Lawler (Mary); and her sisters, Roxie Faulkenberry (Bobby) and Pat Hampton (Larry); along with many nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, Texas.
Her nephews will preside as Pallbearers, Mike Faulkenberry, Larry Hampton, Jason Lawler, Steve Lawler, Gary Strickland and Scotty Braswell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cooper Library, 300 W. Dallas Cooper, Texas 75432, or to a charity of your choice.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.