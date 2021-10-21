Gregory Eugene Gorda, 63, passed away on Monday Oct. 18 at his home in Chicota, Texas. Greg, the son of Bailey Gorda and Norma Mosier, was born on Nov. 6, 1957 in Farmington, Missouri.
Greg was retired from the Air Force as a highly awarded Military Police and Security Specialist, proudly serving in several countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Oman, along with the liberation of Kuwait and Desert Storm. After his retirement he drove a semi cross country and later became a caretaker.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Debra Denise.
Survivors include his loving partner, Nancy Rodgers, of the home; three daughters, Jamie Miles and husband, Kevin, of Paris, Tennessee, Kim Damron and husband, TJ, of Paris, Tennessee and Lisa Gallimore and husband, Noah, of Ventura, California; five grandchildren, Piper and Emery Miles, Ryan and Andee Damron and Elijah Gallimore; four step-children, Macy, Makayla, Brooklyn and Harley Shay-Rodgers, of the home; six adopted children, along with their mother, Deb Casey; brother, Keith Gorda and wife, Angela, of Arnold, Missouri; sister, Terri Adams and husband, Gary, of Fenton, Missouri; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in St. Louis, Missouri at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
