CLARKSVILLE — In Monday’s meeting of the Red River County Commissioners Court, the county will look at allocating funds from an opioid lawsuit, purchasing a building for an off-site polling location and community center and possibly approve a petition closing County Road 1222 in Precinct. 1.
The county will also look at purchasing a new or used pickup for the precinct after selling its 2005 Dodge.
The commissioners will convene at 9 a.m. in the Red River County Courtroom, in the county annex at 200 N. Walnut.
