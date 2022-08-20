Paris police responded to a possible burglary in the 1700 block of Hubbard Street at 9:16 a.m. Thursday.
The caller advised that three males were removing items from a burned house. Officers made contact with the three males. A 29-year-old Paris man was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on a possession of a controlled substance conviction. He was arrested and placed in jail.
Another male at the scene was arrested on Municipal Court warrants and the third was released.
The suspect was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
At 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2100 block of Simpson Street for a defective brake light. The driver, a 36-year-old Paris man, was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. He is on probation for three counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.
The suspect was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Failure to identify leads to arrest for drugs
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2000 block of Stillhouse Road at 3 a.m. Friday for not displaying a front license plate. The driver identified herself with a wrong name.
During the stop, the driver, a 21-year-old Paris woman, was identified and found to be in possession of marijuana and a pill that she did not have a prescription to possess. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and failure to identify.
The suspect was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested seven people on Thursday.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.