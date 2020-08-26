Paris ISD teachers attended a virtual technology fair to prepare for the upcoming school year.
The technology fair is offered every year, but this is the first time it has taken place virtually. Teachers logged into Zoom and Google Meets as other teachers presented programs that will be a vital part of their teaching this year.
Teachers attended classes for using Google Classroom, creating interactive websites, SeeSaw, Smore, Screencastify, interactive notebooks and many more that they will use with their students. Classes offered were available for beginners and for those just needing a refresher.
All classes offered to employees will help them be better prepared to teach their students face-to-face as well as virtually, district officials said.
