Tommie J. Couts, 86, of Honey Grove, passed away on Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2020 in Paris, Texas.
Tommie J. Couts made his grand entrance on Oct. 7, 1934 in Windom, Texas to the late T.C. and Edna Roberts Couts. He was the eldest of three children born to this union.
His family relocated to Roxton, Texas where he received his formal education in the Roxton School District, and he was a member and baptized at an early age at Rocky Ford Baptist Church.
He graduated in 1956 and enlisted in the US Army Corps Reserve, completing his tour of duty with an Honorable Discharge. He was also an active member of the Masonic Lodge.
He relocated to Honey Grove, Texas where he met and married his dedicated wife of 54 years, Veralene Allen. To this union four children were born. He was employed as a machine operator and retired from Sara Lee.
Tommie J. spent his adult life in Honey Grove and loved the community. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. He was the local plumber, electrician, mechanic, landscaper, mentor, etc. He will be missed. Tommie J. completed his journey on Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:45 a.m., when he received his call from the Lord.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Michael Couts, Edna Couts, Tara Couts Bradley and Deric Couts; grandchildren, Brandon Couts, Cameron Bradley, Michael T. Bateman, Ethan Bateman, Jonathan Warren, Keisha Cuba and Shearene Duty; great-grandchildren, Gabby Couts, Xavier Couts, Noah J. Couts, Jasmine Bateman, Lance Bateman and Kaylee Bateman; sister-in-laws, Claudetta Couts and Beulah Perkins. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; stepmother, May Dell Couts; brother, John Couts; sister, Minnie Willoughby; and grandson, Royjohn Couts.
The Family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Paris, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Honey Grove. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Honey Grove, with the Rev. Choice Nelson officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Couts, Lester Bradley, Cameron Bradley, Kenneth Shaw, Cary Couts, Jewel Shaw Jr., Gary Couts, Jason Johnson, Darren Patt, Brent Johnson, Ethan Bateman, Michael T. Bateman, John Mackey, Royce Mackey, Robert Finney and the Rev. Dale Allen.
