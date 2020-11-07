Paris Junior College will observe Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The ceremony will be held entirely outside this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PJC’s traditional ceremony begins in DeShong Chapel and then moves to the nearby Veterans Memorial, just north of the Administration Building. This year, the entire program will take place at the memorial, which honors PJC students who gave their lives in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
“We invite all PJC students, staff and faculty to join us,” said PJC Veterans Specialist Katie Barnes. “As well as community members.”
Due to Covid-19 safety precautions, entry to the Paris campus is only available from the east side off of Collegiate Drive. Those entering at the checkpoint have their temperature checked, are asked about Covid symptoms and given a wristband granting access to campus.
Once on campus, visitors should circle the campus and may park near the Administration Building or the Math & Science Building to be close to the ceremony.
