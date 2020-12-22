Informational packets are now available for those who wish to seek a place on the ballot for Paris City Council in the May 1 municipal election, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.
The first day for candidates to declare intentions to run for office is Jan. 13, and the final day is Feb. 12.
Open positions include District 4, currently held by Mayor Steve Clifford, who is term limited; District 5, held by Linda Knox, and District 7, held by Paula Portugal. Neither Knox nor Portugal is term limited.
To be eligible for a position, candidates must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Texas resident for 12 months and a resident of the district 12 months as of the deadline for filing for office. A candidate cannot be a convicted felon nor have been adjudged by a court to be mentally incompetent, according to the Paris City Charter.
