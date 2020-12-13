RENO — The Reno City Council will allow for public comment on any issue, regardless of whether it appears on the agenda, at a 6 p.m. meeting Monday hosted online. The meeting ID and password will be posted on renotexas.us five minutes prior to the meeting.
The council will receive monthly activity reports from the police, public works and volunteer fire departments and discuss a proposal from Hayter Engineering for standpipe renovations. Council members will also recognize a citizen or business of the month.
The replacement of a headstone for Richard Bills at the Reno Historic African American Cemetery is on the agenda, as well as potential repairs at the Union Grove Cemetery.
In coronavirus-related business, the council will discuss using the Corona Virus Relief Fund to purchase equipment and recommendations regarding limiting crowd sizes and nonessential meetings.
