From left, the Rev. Raymundo Garcia, parochial vicar, is pictured with the Rev. Gavin Vaverek, pastor, in fron of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

 Submitted Photo

Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parish will hold a service of remembrance for all those who lost their lives on Sept 11, 2001, during the 8 a.m. Mass on Friday at the church, 3300 Clarksville St.

For more information, visit olvparis.org.

