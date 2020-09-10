A Pew Research Center survey in August found that half of U.S. registered voters (50%) say it will be very or somewhat easy to vote in the upcoming elections, while about the same share (49%) expects to have difficulties casting a ballot. In October 2018, 85% of respondants said it would be very or somewhat easy to vote. How easy do you believe it will be to vote in the November election?
