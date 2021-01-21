JAN. 19 to JAN. 21
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jan. 20
4:38 to 4:49 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
3:45 to 3:49 p.m., 295 Stone Ave.
Trash Fire
Jan. 20
7:10 to 7:20 p.m., 2900 S. Church St.
Vehicle Fire
Jan. 21
4:52 to 5:29 a.m., 400 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
Jan. 19
8:47 to 8:56 p.m., 1525 Margaret St.
8:56 to 9:08 p.m., 1920 W. Cherry St.
Jan. 20
12:17 to 12:35 a.m., 345 6th St SE.
4:56 to 5:07 a.m., 955 34th
St. SE.
1:10 to 1:26 p.m., 208 BTW.
Jan. 21
4:32 to 4:45 a.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Drive.
5:36 to 6:21 a.m., 925 Pine Bluff St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jan. 19
7:11 to 7:15 p.m., 300 9th St. SE.
Jan. 20
5:18 to 5:32 p.m., 3000 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
Jan. 19
4:29 to 4:38 p.m., 12th Street SE/Polk Street.
Jan. 20
1:37 to 1:56 p.m., 345 6th St. SE.
6:10 to 6:18 p.m., 2426 Lamar Ave.
