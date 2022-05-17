STATS FOR WEEK OF 5/9: Houchins had a great showing in his team’s 6-5 loss to Windthorst. He drove in two of his team’s runs, and knocked two hits in the process. On the mound he was solid too, giving up just four hits.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 5/9: Houchins had a great showing in his team’s 6-5 loss to Windthorst. He drove in two of his team’s runs, and knocked two hits in the process. On the mound he was solid too, giving up just four hits.
NAME:
Caleb Jameson
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 5/9: The last start of Jameson’s career was perhaps his best, as he tossed a gem of a no-hitter against a stacked Maypearl team, striking out 13.
NAME:
Jaelyn Lee
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 5/9: Lee had a spectacular showing at the UIL state track and field meet. He made his way onto the winners’ podium with a very impressive third place finish in the high jump. In the long jump, he just narrowly missed the podium, finsihing fourth.
NAME:
Ethan Taylor
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 5/9: Taylor played the role of hero in his team’s exciting 2-0 win against Kerens to send the Rebs to the region quarterfinals. On the mound he pitched a complete game shutout, giving up just four hits while striking nine Kerens batters.. At the plate, he drove in both of his team’s runs to propel them to victory.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
