While meeting with Paris City Council, a Suddenlink Communications representative told city leaders the cable and internet service provider would not reestablish its office in Paris. Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal relayed several complaints the council has heard since Suddenlink closed its office on 19th Street SE. Suddenlink Regional Vice President Mike Petty said there was not enough transactions to justify an office. Would you like to see Suddenlink reopen an office here?
