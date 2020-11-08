The Lamar County Court jury selection scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled, according to County Clerk Ruth Sisson.
Lamar County Court jury selection canceled
Klark Byrd
Managing Editor
Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.
