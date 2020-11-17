Holidaze 2020
The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce is rewarding local shoppers for supporting local businesses by offering four drawings for $100 each.

To enter, drop off or email receipts from any local chamber business. Every $25 spent is one entry. The receipts must have a name and phone number for entry. The drawings will take place Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

Receipts will not carry over from drawing to drawing.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

