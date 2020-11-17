The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce is rewarding local shoppers for supporting local businesses by offering four drawings for $100 each.
To enter, drop off or email receipts from any local chamber business. Every $25 spent is one entry. The receipts must have a name and phone number for entry. The drawings will take place Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
Receipts will not carry over from drawing to drawing.
