All Texas Department of Public Safety offices in the North Texas region will be closed again today due to the impact of the severe winter weather on roads and concern for the safety of the public and DPS employees.
The 42 North Texas Region (Region 1) counties affected by this closure may be found on the DPS Regional Map. Driver License customers with appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Emergency operations are not affected by this closure.
