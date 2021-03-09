The North Lamar UIL One Act Play production of “SMASH” advanced to Bi-District after competing at District in Longview on Saturday. They will compete at Bi-District on March 15 and 16.
North Lamar High School cast and crew members received several awards. Mara Leonard won Best Individual Technician with North Lamar winning the Best Overall Technician award.Ann Vukcevich was selected to the Honorable Mention All-Star Cast.Jillian Jones, Richard Kelp-Torres, Brian Slater and Dylan Melvin all were named to the All-Star Cast.
