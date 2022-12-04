The Lamar County Historical Commission is to present a Distinguished Service Award to Dick Amis, longtime president and CEO of First Federal Community Bank, during kickoff ceremonies at 1 p.m. Saturday of the annual Christmas at the Museums celebration at Union Station, 1200 Bonham St.
This year’s award is the third time the service award has been presented to an individual who has championed local history in Lamar County, according to commission chairman Suzy Harper. Formerly known as the History Maker Emeritus Award, it was given to former Lamar County Judge Chuck Superville in 2018 and to former Lamar County Commissioner Lawrence Malone in 2020.
“Amis skillfully resolved property boundary issues at the Lamar County Museum and generously provided funding for several Texas Historical Markers within the city, according to a release announcing this year’s award.
In addition to the Amis award, the commission will award this year’s History Maker of the Year title to the November tornado recovery efforts. The Nov. 4 tornado was the first time Lamar County suffered a tornado in November, and was the largest to hit Lamar County since 1982 with over $11 million in damages.
“In less than 24 hours, the effort went from rescue mode to recovery mode thanks for the rapid deployment of first responders and volunteers during the early hours after the storm and to the massive number of mutual aid partners who came from several counties,” the release stated.
Both awards will be presented at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Union Station, also known as the Sante Fe Depot.
A lifelong Paris native, Amis graduated from Paris High School in 1968, attended Paris Junior College and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas-Austin in 1972.
Before joining First Federal, Amis was a public accountant and worked for the Internal Revenue Service. He joined First Federal on Aug. 15, 1973, as general manager of its West Paris branch. He was promoted to assistant vice president in 1975, vice president and secretary in 1979, executive vice president and CEO in 1983 and president in 1984.
Always active in community affairs, he has served the Noon Optimist Club, the Paris Boys Club, the Lamar County United Way, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations.
