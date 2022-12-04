Dick Amis.jpg

The Lamar County Historical Commission is to present a Distinguished Service Award to Dick Amis, longtime president and CEO of First Federal Community Bank, during kickoff ceremonies at 1 p.m. Saturday of the annual Christmas at the Museums celebration at Union Station, 1200 Bonham St.

This year’s award is the third time the service award has been presented to an individual who has championed local history in Lamar County, according to commission chairman Suzy Harper. Formerly known as the History Maker Emeritus Award, it was given to former Lamar County Judge Chuck Superville in 2018 and to former Lamar County Commissioner Lawrence Malone in 2020.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

