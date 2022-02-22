HUGO, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation Community Partnership Fund distributed more than $2 million to its neighbors in surrounding communities through voluntary contributions in 2021.
The funding supported a wide variety of projects throughout southeastern Oklahoma, including road improvements, recreational facilities, public safety, law enforcement vehicles and Covid-19 mitigation. Dozens of cities and counties across Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, Coal, Haskell, Latimer, Leflore, McCurtain, Pittsburg and Pushmataha decided to use the money for future projects.
“Without the help from the Choctaw Nation, we might not have been able to pay for necessary upgrades to our fairgrounds, including an ADA-compliant restroom, roof replacement, foam insulation, heat and air and lighting enhancements, which have provided amazing benefits for our community,” Pushmataha County Commissioner Mike Brittingham said. “It’s a huge advantage to our community to have the Nation’s engagement because they’re always there when we need them.”
Improving Choctaw Nation communities benefits Choctaw Tribal Members as well as all Oklahomans who call southeastern Oklahoma home. The fund voluntary contributions will continue on a quarterly basis to cities and counties that host non-gaming businesses throughout the Nation’s territories. The expectation is for each local government to apply the contribution toward supporting and developing their communities.
“The Choctaw Nation recognizes its presence can have a positive impact in the communities where our people live and work,” said Tammye Gwin, the Choctaw Nation’s senior executive officer of strategic development. “Helping people grow and succeed is an important part of our mission to promote the best of our faith, family and culture.”
Since its inception, CCFP has contributed nearly $5.4 million. To read more about the program and how it helps support communities, please review the CCPF 2021 annual report available online.
Primary elections in Texas generally have poor voter turnout, however, in some races, the primary race determines who takes office because incumbents or candidates face only intraparty challengers. Texans can submit their vote via mail, during early voting or on Election Day. How do you plan to vote in the primary?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.