Fire and Rescue helmet

MAY 26 to MAY 31

Assist EMS

May 26

2:01 to 2:11 a.m., 210 Stone Ave.

2:24 to 3:12 p.m., 1704 W. Austin St.

5:48 to 6 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 296.

8:31 to 8: 39 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.

9:13 to 9:25 p.m., 650 7th St. SW.

May 27

6:34 to 6:47 a.m., 1401 3rd St. SW.

10:32 to 11:01 a.m., 1850 Pine Bluff St.

2:28 to 2:50 p.m., 550 E. Cherry St.

2:37 to 2L52 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.

3:04 to 3:13 p.m., 2765 Graham St.

4:33 to 4:44 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.

May 28

7:39 to 7:59 a.m., 10000 FR 79.

10:50 to 11:05 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.

12:07 yo 12:23 p.m., 210

Stone Ave.

2:58 to 3:19 p.m., 945 34th St. SE.

May 29

11:49a.m., to 12:02 pm., 920 5th St. SE.

May 30

12:56 to 1:04 p.m., 2030 Sycamore St.

May 31

5:5 8a.m., 8700 FR 38 N., Lamar County.

Assist Police

May 30

1:43 to 1:56 p.m., 327 Graham St.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

May 27

7:26 to 7:36 a.m., 415 York St.

9:13 to 9:21 a.m., 405 5th St. SW.

9:44 to 10 a.m., 405 5th St. SW.

May 29

8:47 to 9:11 a.m., 910 E. Washington St.

12:01 to 12:20 p.m., 536 24th St. SE.

May 30

9:53 to 10;13 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.

Trash Fire

May 30

12:05 to 1:05 a.m., 350 W, Kaufman St.

8:25 to 8:27 p.m., 500 W. Sherman St.

First Responder-Paris

May 27

9:32 to 9:53 a.m., 520 Deshong Drive.

9:39 to 9:49 a.m., 12th Street NE/E. Houston Street.

11:26 to 11:36 a.m., 1230 Graham St.

5:01 to 5:23 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

7:36 to 8:47 p.m., 1424 CR 35810 N., Lamar County

10:13 to 10:30 p.m., 3525 Darnell Road.

May 29

7:08 to 7:30 a.m., 1230 MLK Drive.

9:53 to 10:01 a.m., 50 W. Hickory St.

3:21 to 3:28 p.m., 5220 SE Loop 286.

8:08 to 8:15 p.m., 3567 NE Loop 286.

May 30

10:18 to 10:38 a.m., 1370 7th St. NE.

May 31

2:40 to 2:56 a.m., 2205 Clarksville St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

May 27

3:47 to 4:14 p.m., 3915 Lamar Ave.

May 28

11:03 to 11:29 a.m., 3000 NE Loop 286.

7:12 to 8:22 p.m., 7779 FR 197.

May 29

11:49 a.m., to 12:14 p.m., 3900 Bonam St.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

May 29

12:21 to 12:45 p.m., 1442 Fitzhugh Ave.

May 30

1:02 to 1:11 p.m., 715 Cedar St.

Haz-Mat Incident

May 28

10:51 to 11:01 p.m., 3215 N. Main St

Public Service

May 27

6:06 to 6:34 p.m., 201 W. Cherry St.

May 28

1:43 to 1:57 a.m., 140 34th St. SE.

8:04 to 8:25 a.m., 225 12th St. SE.

9:08 to 9:19 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.

9:51 to 10:11 p.m., 3615 W. Houston St.

May 29

12:56 to 1:08 a.m., 545 E. Washington St.

5:50 to 5:40 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.

May 30

1:03 to 1:22 .m., 424 5th St. SW/

