MAY 26 to MAY 31
Assist EMS
May 26
2:01 to 2:11 a.m., 210 Stone Ave.
2:24 to 3:12 p.m., 1704 W. Austin St.
5:48 to 6 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 296.
8:31 to 8: 39 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
9:13 to 9:25 p.m., 650 7th St. SW.
May 27
6:34 to 6:47 a.m., 1401 3rd St. SW.
10:32 to 11:01 a.m., 1850 Pine Bluff St.
2:28 to 2:50 p.m., 550 E. Cherry St.
2:37 to 2L52 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
3:04 to 3:13 p.m., 2765 Graham St.
4:33 to 4:44 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
May 28
7:39 to 7:59 a.m., 10000 FR 79.
10:50 to 11:05 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
12:07 yo 12:23 p.m., 210
Stone Ave.
2:58 to 3:19 p.m., 945 34th St. SE.
May 29
11:49a.m., to 12:02 pm., 920 5th St. SE.
May 30
12:56 to 1:04 p.m., 2030 Sycamore St.
May 31
5:5 8a.m., 8700 FR 38 N., Lamar County.
Assist Police
May 30
1:43 to 1:56 p.m., 327 Graham St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 27
7:26 to 7:36 a.m., 415 York St.
9:13 to 9:21 a.m., 405 5th St. SW.
9:44 to 10 a.m., 405 5th St. SW.
May 29
8:47 to 9:11 a.m., 910 E. Washington St.
12:01 to 12:20 p.m., 536 24th St. SE.
May 30
9:53 to 10;13 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
Trash Fire
May 30
12:05 to 1:05 a.m., 350 W, Kaufman St.
8:25 to 8:27 p.m., 500 W. Sherman St.
First Responder-Paris
May 27
9:32 to 9:53 a.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
9:39 to 9:49 a.m., 12th Street NE/E. Houston Street.
11:26 to 11:36 a.m., 1230 Graham St.
5:01 to 5:23 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
7:36 to 8:47 p.m., 1424 CR 35810 N., Lamar County
10:13 to 10:30 p.m., 3525 Darnell Road.
May 29
7:08 to 7:30 a.m., 1230 MLK Drive.
9:53 to 10:01 a.m., 50 W. Hickory St.
3:21 to 3:28 p.m., 5220 SE Loop 286.
8:08 to 8:15 p.m., 3567 NE Loop 286.
May 30
10:18 to 10:38 a.m., 1370 7th St. NE.
May 31
2:40 to 2:56 a.m., 2205 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 27
3:47 to 4:14 p.m., 3915 Lamar Ave.
May 28
11:03 to 11:29 a.m., 3000 NE Loop 286.
7:12 to 8:22 p.m., 7779 FR 197.
May 29
11:49 a.m., to 12:14 p.m., 3900 Bonam St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
May 29
12:21 to 12:45 p.m., 1442 Fitzhugh Ave.
May 30
1:02 to 1:11 p.m., 715 Cedar St.
Haz-Mat Incident
May 28
10:51 to 11:01 p.m., 3215 N. Main St
Public Service
May 27
6:06 to 6:34 p.m., 201 W. Cherry St.
May 28
1:43 to 1:57 a.m., 140 34th St. SE.
8:04 to 8:25 a.m., 225 12th St. SE.
9:08 to 9:19 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
9:51 to 10:11 p.m., 3615 W. Houston St.
May 29
12:56 to 1:08 a.m., 545 E. Washington St.
5:50 to 5:40 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
May 30
1:03 to 1:22 .m., 424 5th St. SW/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.