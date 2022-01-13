BOGATA — City Council members discussed changes to the city employee handbook, changes to the city’s website and heard a report from Samantha Sellers about a matching grant program to benefit victims of family violence Monday night at a meeting in the community center.
“The handbook basically needs some editing,” Mayor Larry Hinsley said. “We discussed converting everything over from vacation days and sick days to PTO, things like that.”
City leaders also discussed plans to improve the city’s website.
“I am going to put a city calendar on it and a project list,” Hinsley said.
The council did not take any action deciding to table both matters.
The city is now using ADP for keeping records of its employees, the mayor noted.
Sellers told the council about the work she does to support victims of family violence and sexual assault. She is working through a grant that is mostly funded through the Violence Against Women Act of 2021. The purpose of the act is to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.
The federal grant she has is funded 70% federal and state funds with a match of 30% from the county.
Sellers is speaking to towns in the Red River County looking for funds to help the county meet the 30% match, she said.
“We are requesting that agencies other than the Sheriff’s Office help with the match,” she said. “It benefits all the agencies in the county.”
This is her second year handling the cases that fall under the family and sexual violence parameters, she said.
“I handle all the cases. This has been a very productive year in terms of arrests,” she said, noting the Covid’s reach has slowed prosecutions.
“It is a really good project. Something I am very passionate about,” she said.
The council agreed the program is worthwhile and pledged to include $3,000 in the 2022-23 budget for a contribution to the grant match.
The council also discussed pay raises for two city employees, but tabled any action for a later date.
