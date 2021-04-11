APRIL 8 to APRIL 9
Paris Police Department
Hector Mendez Huerta, 38: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan Keith Wentworth, 47: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Robert Isaiah Castillo, 22: Motion to revoke/judgment nisi/assault causing bodily injury.
Melissa Nocole Mount, 39: Possession of a controlled substance, penaly group 1, less than 1 gram.
Brian Keith Akers, 59: Possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
