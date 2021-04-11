For the record cuffs
APRIL 8 to APRIL 9

Paris Police Department

Hector Mendez Huerta, 38: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Bryan Keith Wentworth, 47: Theft of property, $100 to $750.

Robert Isaiah Castillo, 22: Motion to revoke/judgment nisi/assault causing bodily injury.

Melissa Nocole Mount, 39: Possession of a controlled substance, penaly group 1, less than 1 gram.

Brian Keith Akers, 59: Possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

