Daisy Ellis Redding died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas, with her family by her side.
Daisy was born on Dec. 23, 1942 in Dallas, Texas.
She was a retired school teacher and taught at Thomas Justiss Elementary School. She was an advocate for literacy and worked as a librarian in Texas and Arkansas. She loved adventure and never missed a chance to go dancing, meet with friends, or try something new. She is now on the ultimate adventure in heaven with her Lord Jesus Christ and those she loved who’ve gone before her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kincade and Ethel Veach; her father, Raymond Dizmond; her mother, Leona DeJohn; her step-mother, Hattie Dizmond; her step-father, Norwood DeJohn; a brother, Leslie DeJohn; and a sister, Brenda Spencer.
She leaves behind two daughters, Gina Ervin and husband Terry, Judy Stallwitz and husband, Kurt; her grandchildren, Ben and Jessica Stallwitz, Ashley and Casey Rogers, and Marshall and Texanna Stallwitz; as well as her beloved sister, Carolyn Gay and husband, Ronnie; and sister-in-law, Gail DeJohn. Also a half-sister, LaQuita. Daisy was blessed by the gift of 10 great-grandchildren, Ace, James, Judd, Fynlee, River, Hudson, Sloan, Scout, baby Maverick (arriving in April) and baby Rogers (arriving in May); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A community of sweet friends remember her smile from Paris, Texas, Mena, Arkansas, Russellville, Arkansas, Las Cruces, New Mexico and Mission, Texas. And her church families in Paris and the Valley will miss her.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ in Paris, Texas.
Friends are invited to gather with the family on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 460 Timber Lakes Dr in Powderly, Texas.
Donations in Daisy’s memory may be made in her name to any of these: Lamar Ave. Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75460, North Mission Church of Christ, 1410 E. Mile 3 Rd., Palmhurst, TX 78573, Palm Valley Animal Shelter, 2451 N Expressway 281, Edinburg, TX 78541, Lamar County Literacy Council, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460.
