Pentelope Candice Sapp

Pentelope Candice “Penny” Sapp, 67, of Lamar Point, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at her home with her husband by her side.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. D. J. Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Little Vine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Penny was born on Aug. 29, 1955, in Ladonia, Texas. She attended nursing school at Paris Junior College. Her career as a nurse spanned 40 years, working at local nursing homes and hospitals. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Mervin Hanson and Jimmie Nelda Gaither McQuigg; four sons, Teddy Lee Hanson, Charles Frederick Lester Jr., Donnie Alan Lester and Willie Sapp; and a brother-in-law, Tony Sapp.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Sapp; two sons, Jason Sapp and wife, Billie Jo and Silas Hornback; a granddaughter, Stacilynn Sapp; siblings, Nancy Devore, Benji Loftin and Carolyn Nolting; in-laws, Billy Sapp, Jackie Davis, Iris Sapp and Carol and Gary McHone; along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Casket bearers will be Jason Sapp, Silas Hornback, Bill Gates, Kirk Tanner, Richard Sikes and David Stewart. Honorary bearers will be Daryl Duncan and Joey Goss.
