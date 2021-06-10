Paris police arrested Gerald Russell Bridgers, 35, at his residence on three Lamar County warrants at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday. The bond surrender warrants were for charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a witness, and a misdemeanor theft. Bridgers was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff Street at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday for a defective tail light. The driver, Walter Lewis Lane, 59, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant on a theft of property charge. Lane was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested seven people Wednesday.
