Bonnie Belle Chadwick Palmer, 93, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021 in Spring Lake Assisted Living in Paris.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Chicota Baptist Church.
She was born on July 20, 1927 in Foreman, Arkansas, the second daughter of Lee and Elsie Annett Chadwick.
Mrs. Palmer retired from 34 years with the Federal Government and then worked as a real estate agent. She was a member of the Chicota Baptist Church.
On June 21, 1947 she married Lloyd Palmer in Chicota, Texas. He preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2015.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Roy Chadwick; sisters, Pauline Sipes and husband, W.M., Christine Casey and husband, Rhodell Casey; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Moore.
She is survived by children, Tom Palmer and spouse, Wanda, Karen Palmer Garey and spouse, Les; grandchildren, Matt, Chris, Andrew Palmer, Glenn Garey and wife, Stephanie, Alyssa Minor and husband, Brady, Rachael Jirrels and husband, Tim; great-grandchildren, Alexis Belle, Eli and Micah Garey, Lyla Belle, Liam, Palmer and Margot Minor and Everly, Knox and Harper Jirrels; brothers, James Chadwick and wife, Betty, Randy Chadwick and wife, Linda; sister-in-law, Sandra Chadwick; sisters, Pat Moore and husband, Tonie and Nancy Moore.
If desired, in honor of Bonnie, please wear bright colors.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chicota Baptist Church, Chicota, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
