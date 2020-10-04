Rita Black passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 15, 2020, in Paris, Texas. She was 89 years old.
Rita Fern Jordan was born on Sept. 3, 1931, in Cat Spring, Texas. Her parents were Flora Witte and Jay Jordan.
She is survived by three sisters, Lossie LaRue Whitehead of Rhome, Texas, Virginia Lou Ward of Odessa, Texas, and Nell Fernandez of Rhome, Texas.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Flora Witte and father, Jay Jordan; stepfather, Price Haney; and three brothers, Elmer Witte Haney, Earl Charles Haney and Roy Dale Haney.
Rita was married to Willie Vester Teague and had six children. Preceding her in death were Willie Vester Teague and four of her children, Louis Lane Teague, David Dale Teague, Janetta Faye Teague and Malla Kaye Teague.
Rita married Billy James Black and the family grew with the addition of Terri and Kenny.
Rita made her home in Odessa, Texas, for many years, the loving wife of Bill Black for almost 32 years.
Surviving children are William Wayne Teague of Mineral Wells, Texas, Vicki LaRue Bailey and spouse, Richard, of Paris, Texas, Teresa Beth Gardner and spouse, Gene of Huntsville, Texas, and Kenneth James Black and spouse, Debra of Fort Worth, Texas.
She is survived by nine grandchildren, Marissa Lynn Henderson, Cody Dale Henderson, Jay Thomas Teague, Jan Renee Teague Shaw, James Lewis Snow, Kyndil Rae Ryan, Madison D’Lynn Black, Cole Wessell and Lindsey Wessell.
She is survived by great-grandchildren River Vaughn Safian, Skye LaRue Safian, Zoe Renet Shaw, Lauren Elizabeth Snow and Clementine Gene Ryan.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Rita lived the last 4 and a half years in Paris, Texas, making new friends at Paris Retirement Village. She thoroughly enjoyed her apartment. She was well loved for her gracious hospitality, crafting and sewing skills as well as the amazing home cooking that she shared with her friends. Some friends even received cooking lessons. Not a day went by that she didn’t have a visitor stop by to see what she was making, painting or cooking. She was known for her love of flowers and tended to her flower garden as long as she could. Her children credit her with instilling traits of kindness, generosity, work ethic, humor and the love of family.
Teresa, Kenny, Wayne and Vicki visited their mother as much as possible the last several weeks of her life. She was afforded tender, loving care with attention to any request that she made; like breakfast at midnight and a Coke float whenever she wanted. We love and miss her, but we are thankful that she is not suffering the pain that she endured.
Respecting her wishes, she will be cremated and buried next to her husband, Bill Black in Odessa, Texas.
The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the nurses and caregivers of Waterford Hospice, Signature Home Health and Red River Home Health, as well as the many friends of Paris Retirement Village
Online condolences may be sent to the Black family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.