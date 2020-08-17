Mary Ellen Glass, age 86, went to her heavenly home on Aug. 14, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1933, in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of James Roy Allen and Mary Ellen Allen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Glass on March 30, 2020.
Mary is survived by son, Chuck Willis, of San Antonio, Texas; daughters, Pam Hausrath and Carolyn Chamness, of Fort Worth. Mary leaves behind four grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.
