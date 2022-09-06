Virgil Dale Freelen, 71, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his home while surrounded by family.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Tiny Freelen, the Rev. Robert Myre and the Rev. Randy Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral.
Virgil, the son of Tiny John Freelen and Mary Dotson Freelen, was born on Sept. 1, 1951, in Red Bud, Illinois.
His career with the Campbell Soup Company spanned 28 and one half years before his retirement. Virgil then worked nine years with the Chisum ISD as a bus driver and custodian.
He was a member of Living Word Pentecostal Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and eight siblings, Dorothy Mae Freelen, Dorothy Jo Johnson, Johnny Luther Freelen, Mary Jane Kelly, Donald Russell Freelen, Gary Freelen, the Rev. Hank James Freelen and Ricky Eugene Freelen.
Survivors include his wife, Dee Dee Huber Freelen, whom he married on Dec. 18, 1971, building 50 years of family and memories; three children, Wanda Armstrong and husband, Randy, Dale Freelen and wife, Ginger and Chris Freelen and wife, Tonya; grandchildren, J. J. Freelen and wife, Lachelle, Will Freelen and wife, Jenn, Olivia Freelen, J. D. Freelen, Kayla Freelen, Randi Dawn Armstrong and Lee Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Dean Townsend, Colt Townsend, Morgan Townsend and Fletcher Freelen; a brother, the Rev. Tiny Freelen and wife, Sissie; sisters-in-law, Donna Freelen, Bunny Freelen, Sandra Freelen and Sandy Freelen; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Gavin Freelen, Lee Armstrong, J. D. Freelen, J. J. Freelen, Bruce Freelen and B. J. Smith. Randy Armstrong, Jesse Freelen, Joey Freelen, Donavan Kelly and Ronny Bolton will serve as honorary bearers.
