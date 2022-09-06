Virgil Dale Freelen

Virgil Dale Freelen

Virgil Dale Freelen, 71, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his home while surrounded by family.

Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Tiny Freelen, the Rev. Robert Myre and the Rev. Randy Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.