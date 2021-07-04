The 100 Club of Lamar County, an organization dedicated to providing immediate financial help to the families of any of the county’s many paid or volunteer first responders killed in the line of duty, recently received some good news.
“A local benefactor has challenged the 100 Club of Lamar County to a fund-raising campaign to match up to $50,000 in donations,” said the club’s president Bob Hundley. “New memberships, membership renewals or outright donations will be matched dollar for dollar. If you start a new membership for $100, the Club will receive an additional $100 with the match!”
According to Hundley, recently retired as Paris’ long-time police chief, the campaign began July 1 and will run through Sept. 30. During this time a cash donation of $100 or more will include a regular membership in the 100 Club of Lamar County unless requested otherwise. As with the 100 Club of Lamar County memberships plans, any donation over $150 can be used for a business membership, and any donation of $1,000 will result in a lifetime membership to the 100 Club. Corporate lifetime memberships are available for $2,500.
“The 100 Club of Lamar County provides a $10,000 immediate gift to the family of any first responder who is killed in the line of duty in the county,” Hundley said. “The definition of first responder includes law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional officers and communication dispatchers. This includes volunteer or paid personnel.”
“The loss of a loved one for many of our first responder families can bring substantial financial hardships early on in the aftermath,” he added. “These funds are made available to help ease that financial issue for the family.”
The 100 Club began in 1953 in Houston. The Lamar County chapter is now in its fifth year of operation.
The 100 Club depends on memberships for funding. In recent years, the “‘Paris Can Can Follies,” an annual amateur entertainment event, stepped up and became the main fundraiser for the 100 Club.
The pandemic impacted public outings and the Follies have not taken place last year or this year.
The 100 Club Board of Directors met recently and unanimously voted to accept the challenge and get the campaign started.
“This is a way for our community to demonstrate to all of our first responders that their hard work and the dangers they face daily are recognized and appreciated. Should the unthinkable take place, we will be here for your family,.”said Hundley.
To make a donation or to join the 100 Club of Lamar County, visit the100clublamarcounty.org or contact the 100 Club via its Facebook Page. Donations may also be mailed to The 100 Club of Lamar County, P.O. Box 710, Powderly, TX 75473.
