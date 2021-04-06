Pre-K and kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 North Lamar ISD school year is open for Higgins Elementary, in Paris, and Aaron Parker Elementary, in Powderly.
Students entering North Lamar’s full-day pre-kindergarten program must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and must qualify for one of the following:
- English Language Learner (if English is not the primary language spoken in house)
- Qualifying income — SNAP, TANR, Food Stamps. or the last two paycheck stubs
- Homeless
- Military Family
- Foster Care
- Child of Star of Texas Award Recipient
Parents or guardians should contact Higgins Elementary or Aaron Parker Elementary with documentation.
Students entering kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. If new to North Lamar ISD, register at northlamar.net/kindergarten. Documentation needed at registration and may be uploaded includes:
- Certified birth certificate
- Student’s Social Security card
- Proof of residency (utility bill, etc.)
- Shot record
- Parent/guardian’s identification card
For assistance, call Higgins Elementary at 903-737-2081 or Aaron Parker Elementary at 903-732-3066. Both campuses will host an in-person registration April 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bring required documentation.
