Paris police responded to a theft in the 5100 block of SE Loop 286 at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported that someone had cut a catalytic converter off of a 2020 Dodge pick-up.
The value of the converter was estimated at over $3,800, police said. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
