The Paris ISD Board of Trustees will meet Thursday at 5:30p.m. at Crockett Intermediate School, 655 S. Collegiate Drive.
On the agenda are the statewide Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas reports, which hold public schools accountable for spending. Paris ISD trustees also hope to pass a resolution requesting that Gov. Greg Abbott include public school district personnel in the official definition of frontline workers.
Student nutrition, budget amendments, coronavirus protocols, public hearings and the superintendent report will also be covered by the meeting.
