JULY 13 to JULY 15
FD Assist EMS
July 13
7:15 to 7:32 a.m., 2980 Hubbard St.
8:38 to 8:54 a.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
July 14
2:37 to 2:53 a.m., 408 GWH/PHA.
4:34 to 4:53 a.m., 3271 Hubbard. St.
9:08 to 9:40 a.m., 1700 Lamar Ave.
10:56 to 11:06 a.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
11:48 a.m., 12 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
6:55 to 7:05 p.m., 2630 Kessler Drive.
FD Assist Police
July 13
1:18 to 3:50 p.m., FR 905/CR 12200.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
July 13
1:06 to 1:38 p.m., 840 E. Austin St.
July 14
12:02 to 12:06 a.m., 903 Oak St.
1:56 to 2:12 p.m., 322 Lamar Ave.
4:29 to 4:40 p.m., 1735 30th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
July 13
8:55 to 9:10 a.m., 4110 Choctaw Lane.
11:53 a.m., to 12:19 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 386.
11:38 to 11:44 p.m., Highway 19/24/FR 1335.
July 14
12:51 to 1:11 a.m., 1340 N. Main St.
1:39 to 2:32 a.m., 245 33rd St. SE.
10:24 to 10:44 a.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
3:12 to 3:22 p.m., 235 33rd St. SE.
7:55 to 8:20 p.m., 7643 FR 1502.
10:28 to 10:32 p.m., 1002 Hearon St.
11:40 p.m., to 12:01 a.m., 327 GWH/PHA.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 13
1:57 to 2:22 p.m., 1900 NW Loop 285.
Public Service
July 13
10:04 to 10:05 a.m., 2060 FR 79.
12:29 to 12:38 p.m., 3250 Bonham St.
July 14
1:03 to 1:24 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
6:53 to 7:19 a.m., 3000 Pine Mill Road.
6:53 to 7:07 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
3:13 to 3:20 p.m., 1530 1st St. NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.