Mackey Wayne Guest, 71, of Detroit, Texas entered his heavenly home on Dec. 2, 2021 in Paris.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Cowboy Church in the Camp at the Red River Valley Bible Camp, 664 Bible Camp Rd., Paris, Texas 75462, with Wade White and Duane Hamil officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery in Red River County. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church.
Mackey was born on Oct. 2, 1950 in Paris, a son of Russell and Imogene Nations Guest.
He was a Christian, member of Cowboy Church in the Camp, a rural mail carrier, graduate of Detroit High School and was active in the Area VI Young Farmers. He also owned the Old West Hats and was a vendor at Ranch Rodeos. Mackey loved dealing in antiques, western folklore, and Indian history. He wrote and was narrator for Christmas in the Camp, loved old cowboy movies and songs.
He is survived by nephews, James Guest and Jim Bob Guest; a great-nephew and niece, Gregory Guest and Annie Guest; two great-great-nephews, Sawyer and Scout Guest; sister-in-law, Jeanie Guest; uncle, B.D. Nations; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Imogene Guest; brothers, Jimmy Guest and Burton Guest and wife, Wendi; and a great-niece, Amberlyn Guest.
Family request memorials be made to Liberty Cemetery Association in care of Martha Reep, 2093 CR 42600, Blossom, TX. 75416.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
