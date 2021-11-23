Eunice Imogene Nations Guest , 92, of Paris, former longtime resident of Detroit, entered her heavenly home on Nov. 20, 2021 at The Heritage House of Paris.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Wade White officiating. Burial will follow in the Detroit Cemetery with Mike Nations, Mark Nations, Ben Glass, James Guest, Jim Bob Guest and Gregory Guest serving as pallbearers. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Imogene was born on April 8, 1929 in Byrdtown, Texas, a daughter of Oscar Nations and ALvora Margraves Nations.
She was a graduate of Blossom High School and was active working in the Detroit Community and at the school. She was a longtime member of the Detroit United Methodist Church and after Russell’s death she attended church at Cowboy Church in the Red River Bible Camp and was active in her study of the bible. Imogene worked at Detroit Propane and worked for the Department of Human Services.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Russell Guest; sons, Jimmy Guest and Burton Guest and wife, Wendy; great-grandchild, Amberlyn Guest; her parents; two sisters; and three brothers.
Imogene is survived by a son, Mackey Wayne Guest; grandchildren, James Guest and Jim Bob Guest; two great-grandchildren, Gregory and Annie Guest; two great-great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Scout Guest; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Guest; brother, B.D. Nations; and several nieces and nephews.
Family request memorials be made to the Detroit Cemetery Association, PO Box 111, Detroit, Texas 75460.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
