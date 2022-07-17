SERVPRO of Paris received the Chairman’s Bronze award at the recent 53rd annual SERVEPRO convention, July 5-9, at the Hilton Anatole Dallas in Dallas, Texas.
Mike Viehe, Jr. and Brigitte Viehe of SERVPRO of Paris joined a group of more than 1,050 franchise owners in attendance.
The event also recognized 58 SERVPRO entrepreneurs who surpassed a million dollars in revenue for the first time in the past business year.
“It’s exciting and satisfying to receive this award,” said Mike Viehe, Jr., owner of SERVPRO of Paris, “particularly in this difficult business environment. At a time when there seemed to be more challenges than solutions, SERVPRO continued to provide expert guidance and service.”
