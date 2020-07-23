Gun and knife lovers, this weekend is your weekend.
Paris will once again be home to the two-day Big Gun & Knife Show, an annual event that helps raise funds for the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center. Show organizer Allen Bowles has been a strong supporter of the museum, and the show’s proceeds help the nonprofit, volunteer-run museum organization, museum board president Mickey Nickey said.
The Big Gun & Knife Show will take place at the Love Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for both days. Vendors tables are still available for $35. For more information about being a show vendor, contact Bowles at 918-658-4500.
Visitors can expect to find the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center at the show, where it will offer museum brochures. After being closed by statewide mandate at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center reopened June 5, and it remains open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nickey said. Other days are available by appointment.
Currently, interactive exhibits are not available, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders and in compliance with Texas Department of State Health Services guideline and checklist for museums.
“The museum is committed to depict and represent the history and culture of Lamar, Delta, Fannin and Red River counties. The museum has a significant display of native artifacts, including arrowheads and spear points from the area,” Nickey said. “There are numerous fossils from the area, many from the Sulfur River. We currently have several collections and displays from local residents that are scheduled to be on display until December, including Ornate Chinese carvings; wood carving collection; model railroad collection; Old West memorabilia; antique medicine bottles; and photographs from two local artists.”
Different exhibits will go up in December, Nickey added.
For information about The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center, visit its website at vocmuseumparis.org/.
