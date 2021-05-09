The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host two public hearings before meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a regular weekly session. The meeting will be at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., and will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 875 2475 7749.
The first public hearing will involve taking comments on the partial closure of CRs 3375, 3640 and 3645 and full closure of CRs 3605 and 3610 for lake work. The second will be for comments regarding partial closure of CR 3815 in Leonard.
Agenda items include possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies. Also on the agenda are action to approve the annual financial report from Rutledge Crain & Co. PC for fiscal year 2020; discussion regarding household hazardous waste collection event in Bonham, action on the road closures, a presentation regarding the Lake Ralph Hall project and committee member selection, and action to address driveways without culverts, driveways where culverts have been removed and the effect of flooding on county roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.