Breakthrough Church, located behind Goodwill on the Northwest Loop, will hold a solemn unity/prayer assembly at 11 a.m., Saturday at the church. The event is hosted by Chassah-Place of Refuge Prayer Ministry servant-leader Beverley Johnson.
State and local safety protocols will be observed.
Call 469-386-0722 or email letspraybj@gmail.com for information.
