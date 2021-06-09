Delbert Lane Cox Sr. 68, of Brookston, Texas went to be with the love of his life on June 8, 2021.
Delbert was born on Nov. 11, 1952, to Lester and Reva Cox in Valencia, Kansas.
Delbert served in the United States Army as a Tank Mechanic in Germany from July 1973 to July 1976. He received the Army Accommodation Award in 1976.
Delbert married Peggy Powell on Sept. 2, 1978 in San Antonio, Texas. He served as the Brookston VFD Fire Chief for more than 10 years.
Delbert is survived by his children, Delbert Cox Jr. and wife, Gidget, of Brookston, Texas, Patti Giguere and husband, Shawn, of Detroit, Texas, Dwane Cox and wife, Amanda, of Biardstown, Texas, Darren Cox and wife, Whitney, of Brookston, Texas and Dustin Cox and wife, Jessica, of Blossom, Texas; grandchildren, Brooklyn Golightly, Canyon Foster, Hunter Cox, Lilly Smith, Kaylee and Victoria Giguere, Keaton and Korbin Cox, Courtney and Presley Cox, Jaycee and Dakotah Cox; great-grandchild, Everlyn Golightly; siblings, Danny Cox and Donald Cox, of San Antonio, Texas; family friends, Berry Peek, Powell Nicholson, Daniel Minshew and Chris Cobb.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy Cox; brother, Derrell Cox; sister, Pandora (Pam) Odom; grandchildren, Destinee Cox and Ethan Cox.
The family will host a family and friends visitation from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Delbert’s residence at 91 County Road 24705 West in Brookston, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cox family at fry-gibbs.com.
