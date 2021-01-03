Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Bishop, 69, of Blossom, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. Tom Calk and the Rev. Larry Bridges officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Ronald, the son of J.T. and Willow Dean White Bishop, was born Oct. 2, 1951, in Georgia.
On June 19, 1967, he married Brenda Yates, building 53 years of family and memories. During their married years she always called him “Runnie.”
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and four children.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda; 11 children, 34 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; along with many friends.
He gave his life to the Lord when his oldest daughter was 4 weeks old in the hospital in February 1971.
His career as a mechanic spanned many years working for gas plants in west Texas, Winkler County and Larue Ford Tractor. In later years, he operated his own mechanic shop along with farming and raising cattle.
Ronald was a member of Lighthouse Church, served on the board and played his guitar and sang.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit bright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.