The Liberty National Bank board of directors has announced the promotion of President Carl T. Cecil to board chairman and Senior Vice President Chase Coleman to board member. Cecil will retain both the president and chairman title.
“I am humbled by the confidence the Liberty Board has shown in me by promoting me to chairman,” said Cecil, who originally joined the board in 1995. “This is bittersweet due to the sudden death of my father and former chairman a few weeks ago. I hope to continue the tradition of integrity and service to the community passed down by Philip. The Cecils have been in Paris since 1925, and I am honored to be the fourth member to serve as chairman. I particularly would like to thank our loyal customers for this opportunity.”
Cecil is a Paris High School graduate. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin in 1986, and later graduated from the American Banker’s Association National Commercial Lending School and the 21st Century Banking Program offered by UT-Austin’s Graduate School of Business.
He has been a part of the Liberty family for 30 years. His previous banking experience included working at a large bank in downtown Dallas, starting in credit training and moving to assistant vice president in the correspondent banking department. In 1990, he joined Liberty as a loan officer and vice president. In 2002, he was named bank president. He is a fourth generation banker to guide Liberty with conservative leadership.
Coleman graduated from North Lamar High School in 2005. After graduation, he attended Texas Tech University where he graduated with a BBA degree in finance. In 2015 he graduated from the University Of Wisconsin Graduate School Of Banking.
He has been part of the Liberty family for four years. Coleman is a well-known figure in the local banking industry with more than 13 years of experience. He has held positions throughout his career that have given him a background in lending and bank operations. Coleman joined Liberty as a vice president in 2017 and was promoted to senior vice president in 2019.
Coleman hopes to collaborate with the board to make sound decisions that lead to a more prosperous future for the bank’s shareholders and customers.
“I look forward to working with our board to ensure that Liberty continues to provide a superior level of service for years to come. I want to extend my gratitude to the board for giving me the opportunity to have a voice at this level within our organization,” Coleman said.
“Chase has proven himself on the lending floor and provided invaluable guidance to the bank in some back office operations including asset/liability management and budgeting,” Cecil said. “I am looking forward to working with him at the board level.”
